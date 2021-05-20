Human rights agency says library worker faced discrimination

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Human Rights Commission says a Boise library employee was sexually harassed and discriminated against on the job because they are nonbinary.

The independent state agency's finding potentially clears the way for 29-year-old Jax Perez to file a discrimination lawsuit, if Perez chooses to do so. In a decision first reported by BoiseDev.com, the commission found that Perez, who does not identify as a man or woman and uses gender-neutral pronouns, was disciplined over an incident with a hostile patron at least in part because Perez is nonbinary.

Perez said that learning of the commission's decision was an emotional moment.

“Quite frankly, I broke down crying," Perez told the Idaho Statesman. “My rights as a human, my rights as a trans individual, my rights as a queer individual are real."

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said the city was still reviewing the ruling, and she noted that the incidents took place before she entered office at the start of 2020. A group of employees is working on policies and hiring practices to ensure the city has a diverse workforce that is reflective of the community, McLean said.