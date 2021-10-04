Hundreds pack Utah hearing to oppose Biden vaccine plan

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Hundreds of maskless people packed a legislative hearing Monday to urge Utah lawmakers to fight President Joe Biden’s plan to require most workers to get either vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19.

The vast majority of people who attended the hearing in person criticized Biden's plan, saying they fear it will infringe on personal freedom and cripple Utah's economy. Sen. Curt Bramble said that about 600 to 700 people attended the hearing in person with another 200 who attended virtually.

Last week, Republican Gov. Spencer Cox threatened to veto any legislation that blocks businesses from mandating employees to get the vaccine. He has said that he opposes government mandating vaccines but supports businesses implementing their own mandates.

Biden’s Sept. 9 announcement is expected to cover as many as 100 million Americans — private-sector employees as well as health care workers and federal contractors. Some mandates seem to have converted hesitant workers, but employers are still dealing with holdouts.

The COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the U.S. were tested on tens of thousands of people and have proven to be both safe and effective at dramatically reducing the risk of serious disease and death.

