Hundreds rally on Kauai to call for tourism reopening

“Our families are being greatly affected by these current policies,” Keener said. "We need to know so that we can plan accordingly to get on with our lives and stop pouring money into businesses that may never return.”

David Stewart, who owns a landscaping business, agreed the mayor's administration should be more transparent. He said his company is making very little profit, but he still hopes to pass it on to his children.

“Keep me alive, (don’t) kill my dream. Don’t kill that,” Stewart said.

County Council member Bernard Carvalho attended the rally and said officials are aware of the problems and have a plan under development, although he did not provide a timeline.

Kauai Chamber of Commerce President Mark Perriello attended the event to encourage business owners to respond to a chamber survey about the impact of county virus policies.

“We hope to really capture a lot of voices in that survey so that we can better advocate on their behalf with government officials," Perriello said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Garden Island.