Hutchinson vetoes coronavirus bill to refund business fines

Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan, the refund bill's sponsor, filed a lawsuit last year with other GOP legislators challenging the state's virus restrictions. That lawsuit was dismissed by a Pulaski County judge and an appeal is pending before the state Supreme Court.

“This is about the separation of powers and the people who elected us expect us to have a voice in the decisions that are made," Sullivan said.

Hutchinson on Tuesday also signed into law a bill that expands the Legislature's power to terminate an emergency declaration. Last week he allowed another measure preventing businesses from being penalized for customers not following virus rules to become law without his signature.

The governor in his letter said he disagreed with aspects of those measures, but called them an “appropriate exercise" of the Legislature's power.

Arkansas' COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday dropped by eight to 184. Its active cases, meaning ones that don't include people who have recovered or died, dropped by 246 to 2,332. The state's overall virus cases rose by 52 to 328,707 total since the pandemic began.

The state reported five new COVID-19 deaths, bringing its total to 5,544.

The Department of Health said nearly 960,000 of the 1.6 million virus vaccine doses allotted to the state have been given so far.

