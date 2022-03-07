 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Idaho budget committee OKs $3.4 billion for public schools

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Legislature’s budget committee on Monday approved spending $3.4 billion to teach Idaho’s 310,000 K-12 students, money that includes $1,000 bonuses for teachers, administrators and support staff.

The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee voted to approve seven budgets relating to public schools that add up to an 8% increase over last year. The money includes federal, state and dedicated funds.

About $2.3 billion is coming from general funds supplied by Idaho taxpayers, a record 11% increase over last year as promised by Republican Gov. Brad Little in his State of the State address in January.

The public school budget represents the largest amount coming from the state's general fund, roughly 50%. The state will receive nearly $1 billion in federal money to teach kids.

The public school support budget has seven divisions, with the largest of those budgets being $1.2 billion for teachers.

The committee also approved $46 million for early literacy programs that could be used for full-day kindergarten in areas that want it.

The legislation still has to clear the House and Senate.

Idaho’s overall budget for fiscal year 2023, which starts July 1, is just under $13 billion. Almost $6 billion of that is federal money.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

