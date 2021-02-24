Idaho Democrats say GOP priorities amount to power grab

However, Republicans hold super-majorities in both the House and Senate, and bills put forward by Democrats have difficulty getting hearings.

GOP Rep. Brent Crane, chairman of the House State Affairs Committee, said Republicans were fulfilling promises they made heading into the session.

”Not only are we addressing those issues we promised our constituents we would with regards to rebalancing of power, we're also dealing with important issues like tax reform and property tax relief," he said.

Republican Gov. Brad Little issued a temporary stay-at-home order in late March as COVID-19 patients overwhelmed some hospitals and health care workers became sick. In addition, health care facilities feared running out of protective equipment. Little has said the lockdown allowed the situation to stabilize and the state to bring in masks and other equipment.

But the restrictions angered Republican lawmakers, as did the classification of some workers as “non-essential” and the banning of gatherings, particularly at churches, that Little said had the possibility of turning into super-spreader events.

Rubel said Democrats want to block the voter suppression bills and the bill making ballot initiatives more difficult.

“If this is the session that we destroy the citizens' ballot initiative rights, then I think this session will go down in infamy as a very bad session,” she said. “A lot is in flux right now. It has the potential to be a great session or one of the worst sessions ever.”

