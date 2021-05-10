Idaho eyes sewer, water, broadband with federal rescue money

The second surprise is that Idaho is getting about $90 million less than expected, apparently the result of Idaho’s economy improving, as a portion of the federal money distribution is based on Idaho’s unemployment rate. Idaho was already expected to get about $250 million less than it would have because the state is doing better economically than other states.

Of the $350 billion total, state governments and the District of Columbia will receive $195.3 billion. That's broken down to $500 million each for $25.5 billion. The remaining $170 billion is being divided with various factors in play. Idaho is getting about $594 million, accounting for the $1.1 billion coming to state government. California state government is getting $27 billion.

Also, of the $350 billion, counties are getting $65 billion, cities $45.6 billion and tribal governments and territories $24.5 billion.

The money in most cases is going from the federal government to those entities. But in the case of smaller cities, Idaho state government will act as a pass-through entity to distribute the money.