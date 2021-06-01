Idaho family says teacher had students push girl down stairs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Parents of a Twin Falls middle school student have filed a tort claim against the school district, contending that the girl was injured after a teacher instructed his students to push her down concrete stairs as part of a reenactment of a Shakespeare play.

The family has incurred more than $30,000 in medical costs so far because of the girl's injuries, attorney Brian Hilverda told the Times-News.

A tort claim is the first step toward suing a government entity. The Twin Falls School District and teacher Froylan Vargas have not yet responded to the tort claim, which was filed in March, the Twin Falls newspaper reported Sunday. Vargas didn't immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

The family in the claim said the teacher had his students wrap the girl tightly in a sheet before pushing her down concrete stairs while he recorded the event on his cell phone.