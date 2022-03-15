Idaho files lawsuit to end tent city encampment in Boise

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Republican Attorney General Lawrence Wasden have filed a lawsuit to end a tent city encampment protest on the old Ada County Courthouse lawn near the Statehouse in Boise.

The lawsuit filed Monday in 4th District Court in Ada County contends the tent city isn’t symbolic but instead is being used by people illegally as a place to live. The lawsuit requests a judge to order the tent city's removal.

“Idaho will not tolerate public encampments and destruction of public property," Little said in a statement. “Idaho is not San Francisco, Portland, or Seattle, where public officials have engaged in failed experiments to permit and encourage public camping disguised as protests.”

The lawsuit lists as defendants Boise Mutual Aid, 10 named individuals and 50 unidentified individuals.

The lawsuit said the tent city is a public health hazard with feces, vomit, urine, rotting food, needles and other trash. The lawsuit states that one of the people living in the tent city battered an unnamed state lawmaker.

Protestors say skyrocketing home prices and rents have made worse the homeless problem in Boise. They say Boise officials haven't done enough to meet their needs, and that homeless people are harassed by police.

