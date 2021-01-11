Idaho Gov. Little: 2020 like a tornado, but state is strong

BOISE, Idaho (AP) —

Gov. Brad Little on Monday described 2020 like a damaging and deadly tornado, but said Idaho is strong heading into the new year with strong finances and a coronavirus vaccine now available.

The Republican governor’s state of the state speech is considered the kickoff to the legislative session and is usually heavy on budget matters. He usually gives the speech to a joint session in the House of Representatives attended by all 35 senators and 70 representatives, as well as members of the Idaho Supreme Court and other statewide elected office holders.

But his speech Monday was delivered remotely to avoid spreading the virus.

He spent much of it talking about the coronavirus that has killed more than 1,500 residents, and asked for a moment of silence for those who died. He also championed front-line healthcare workers and the challenges they've faced.

He also mentioned last week’s siege of the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump insurrectionists. Little said residents should not be intimidated by those who would destroy the country. He said Idaho residents should choose compassion over conflict, listening over lecturing and humanity over hostility. About 64% of Idaho voters cast ballots for Trump in November.