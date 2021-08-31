Idaho governor calls in help amid surge in COVID patients

This is the second time Little has mobilized the Idaho National Guard to help with a surge in COVID-19 cases, this one coming about two months after the first deployment ended.

The guardsman will again support short-staffed medical facilities and help with logistical support such as screenings and lab work.

Johns Hopkins University reports that about one in four people seeking a COVID-19 test in Idaho in the last month have been positive. Medical professionals generally cite the more easily spread delta variant as behind the surge, especially in pockets with unvaccinated residents.

Little said that on Monday he toured a nearly full intensive care unit in Boise.

“What I saw was heartbreaking,” he said. “Among the COVID-positive patients, all of them were unvaccinated. Some were young, two were middle-aged, two patients were pregnant. I was told the average age of the patients was 43. All of them were struggling to breathe, and most were only breathing with the help of a machine.”

Idaho has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation, with only about half of people ages 12 and up fully vaccinated. Vaccinations in August picked up, with about 730,000 Idaho residents now fully vaccinated.