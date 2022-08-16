 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Idaho governor eyes special session to deal with inflation

  • Updated
  • 0

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday confirmed that he's considering calling a special session of the Legislature, saying rumors of the effort are “relatively right.”

“We're working on that,” he said in brief comments to The Associated Press. “As I've always said, for the special session, we've got to have a pretty good agreement before we call one."

A statement from the governor’s office concerning a potential special session said Little wants to help Idaho residents “grappling with crushing inflation,” currently at about 8.5%.

A potential special session would appear to use the state’s recently projected $2 billion surplus to counteract inflation. That could mean lawmakers attempting to pass some type of tax rebate during the special session that could take effect this year.

"There are a lot of hurdles to get over,” Little said.

People are also reading…

He declined to say definitively whether he's been in contact with Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke or Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder, the leaders of the two chambers that are each controlled by Republican super-majorities.

Bedke, who is running for lieutenant governor, in a statement blamed President Joe Biden for high inflation that he said is “hurting everyday Idahoans. I am working with Governor Little and my fellow members of the Legislature on ways to provide immediate tax relief for Idaho families and small businesses while also strengthening investments for future generations.”

Winder, in a text message to the AP, declined to comment.

Special sessions bringing in the state's 105 part-time lawmakers and needed support staff cost thousands of dollars a day, and Little and lawmakers would likely be hesitant to call one if they didn't have an agreement ahead of time. Lawmakers are scheduled to meet in regular session starting in January. Regular sessions typically last three or four months.

In a news release on Friday, Little commented on the state's projected $2 billion surplus:

“Here's what Idahoans need to know: the Legislature and I are committed to more education investments and tax relief on top of the historic steps we've taken to support schools and tax cuts.”

It's not clear if education spending could be included in a special session.

Idaho voters in November will consider a ballot initiative to boost education funding by raising taxes on corporations and individuals making $250,000 or more annually.

Backers of the Quality Education Initiative say Idaho schools are badly underfunded, and the initiative would raise more than $300 million for them.

Little in February signed into law the biggest tax cut in the state’s history — a combined $600 million that included a one-time $350 million in rebates and $250 million in permanent income tax reductions going forward for people and businesses. That’s on top of tax cuts in 2021, which combined with the tax cuts enacted earlier this year reach nearly $1 billion.

Also earlier this year, Little signed into law a K-12 education funding increase of $300 million, a 12.5% increase over the previous year and the largest increase in state history.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors

Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors

Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona has received nearly $1 million in campaign contributions over the past year from private equity professionals, hedge fund managers and venture capitalists whose interests she has staunchly defended in Congress. That's according to an Associated Press review of campaign finance disclosures. The revelation comes after Sinema single-handedly thwarted her party's long-standing goal of raising taxes on such investors. Sinema says the contributions did not influence her thinking on the matter. But many in her party see Sinema's defense of the favorable tax treatment received by such investors as indefensible.

Beto O'Rourke responds to heckler over Uvalde with expletive

Beto O'Rourke responds to heckler over Uvalde with expletive

Democrat Beto O’Rourke responded to a heckler at a campaign stop with an expletive after the Texas gubernatorial candidate heard a cackled laugh while criticizing the ease in which the Uvalde elementary school gunman obtained an AR-15-style rifle. By Thursday, video of O’Rourke lashing out at the person during a town hall in rural Mineral Wells had drawn millions of views on social media. It's the latest instance in which O'Rourke has gotten attention over his calls for stricter gun laws following one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history. O'Rourke has called for raising the legal age to purchase such rifles from 18 to 21 years old during his campaign against two-term incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

Cheney braces for loss as Trump tested in Wyoming and Alaska

Cheney braces for loss as Trump tested in Wyoming and Alaska

Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney, a leader in the Republican resistance to former President Donald Trump, is fighting to save her seat in the House on Tuesday. Voters in Alaska as well as Wyoming are weighing in on the direction of the GOP. Cheney is bracing for a loss against a Cheyenne attorney Harriet Hageman, who has harnessed the full fury of the Trump movement. Win or lose, Cheney is vowing to remain an active presence in national politics as she contemplates a 2024 presidential bid. In Alaska, a new nonpartisan primary system is giving a periodic Trump critic, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, an opportunity to survive the former president's wrath.

Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant

Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant

The Justice Department is rebuffing an effort to make public the affidavit supporting the search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida. In court papers Monday, prosecutors argue the investigation “implicates highly classified material” and the affidavit contains sensitive information about witnesses. The government’s opposition came in response to court filings by several news organizations, including The Associated Press, seeking to unseal the underlying affidavit the Justice Department submitted when it asked for the warrant to search Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month. In a statement on his social media platform, Trump called for the release of the unredacted affidavit in the interest of transparency.

Police: Man killed himself after ramming US Capitol barrier

Police: Man killed himself after ramming US Capitol barrier

Police say a man drove his car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol and then began firing gunshots in the air before fatally shooting himself. Police say the man didn't seem to be targeting any member of Congress. The incident happened just before 4 a.m. at a vehicle barricade set on Capitol Hill. Authorities say that as the man was getting out of the car, the vehicle became engulfed in flames. Police say he then opened fire, shooting several bullets into the air as police approached. The man's identity hasn't been released, but investigators have located addresses for him in Delaware and Pennsylvania and have learned he had a criminal history in the past decade.

WNBA's Brittney Griner appeals her Russian prison sentence

WNBA's Brittney Griner appeals her Russian prison sentence

Russian news agencies reported that lawyers for American basketball star Brittney Griner have filed an appeal of her nine-year Russian prison sentence for drug possession. The case has been denounced by the United States and could lead to a high-profile prisoner swap. Griner is an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and two-time Olympic gold medalist. She was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport. Griner admitted that she had the canisters in her luggage, but said she had inadvertently packed them in haste and that she had no criminal intent.

Trump says he took the Fifth in New York civil investigation

Trump says he took the Fifth in New York civil investigation

Donald Trump says he invoked the Fifth Amendment and wouldn’t answer questions under oath in the long-running New York civil investigation into his business dealings. Trump arrived at New York Attorney General Letitia James’ offices Wednesday morning, but sent out a statement more than an hour later saying he declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution.” Anything he said during the deposition could have been used against him in a criminal case, if one ensues. While James’ investigation is civil in nature, the Manhattan district attorney is running a parallel criminal probe.

Some Capitol rioters try to profit from their Jan. 6 crimes

Some Capitol rioters try to profit from their Jan. 6 crimes

Some of the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, are trying to profit from their participation in the deadly insurrection while they face the legal consequences for their crimes. In some cases, rioters have used the attack as a platform for promoting their business endeavors, political aspirations or social media profiles. Many of those charged have used websites and crowdfunding platforms to raise money after their arrests. Efforts to capitalize on the riot haven’t gone over well with federal prosecutors or the judges who've sentenced more than 200 riot defendants so far. Prosecutors often cite the profit-chasing activities in seeking tougher punishments.

Watch Now: Related Video

This adorable red panda at a U.K. zoo is a 'miracle'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News