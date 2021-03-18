Idaho governor outlines plan for coronavirus relief money

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little said Thursday that the state will be deliberative in spending about $2.2 billion it is receiving in the latest round of federal coronavirus relief money.

It is the third round of federal relief money coming to Idaho following infusions last fall and last spring. The state received a similar amount in the spring of 2020 as the pandemic was taking hold in Idaho and there was little understanding of and no vaccine for the virus. The state was given nine months to spend that money.

The state has until 2024 to spend most of the latest infusion.

“This time around, we have nearly four years to spend the new funds," Little said. “This time around, we’re not in crisis mode. We’ve learned a lot about the disease, how it spreads, and how to best protect ourselves and our loved ones.”

The Republican governor said he will work with the Legislature to find projects that will benefit future generations of Idaho residents who will have to pay off the federal debt being added to with the $1.9 trillion federal program. He said that if Idaho didn’t take the money, some other state would get it.

“That is unacceptable,” Little said during the 30-minute news conference. “Therefore, Idaho will accept the allocation for our state.”