Idaho governor signs bill to halt Biden moves on gun laws

Idaho already has in place legislation from 2014 stating that the state's government cannot enforce federal actions that infringe upon Second Amendment rights. The additions to that law added by the legislation signed by Little seek to prevent Biden’s executive actions from being enforced in Idaho.

Biden’s orders include a move to crack down on “ghost guns” — homemade firearms put together from purchased gun parts that lack serial numbers to trace them and are often acquired without background checks.

Biden also moved to tighten regulations on pistol-stabilizing braces like the one used in the Boulder, Colorado, supermarket shooting last month that left 10 dead, including a police officer. The braces for handguns allow them to be fired from a shoulder, like a rifle.

Biden is also seeking so-called “red flag laws” allowing family members or law enforcement to, with a court order, temporarily bar people in crisis from accessing firearms if they pose a danger to themselves or others.

Backers of the legislation signed by Little also said it prevents Idaho gun and ammunition manufacturers from being held responsible if their products are used in crimes.