Idaho governor signs 'nondiscrimination' education bill

Those in favor of the bill say that's not its intent, and that any topic is open for discussion. Supporters have also said there is little, if any, indoctrination currently going on in Idaho schools, though some lawmakers have put forward anecdotal stories.

"It is a preventative measure," the bill’s sponsor, Republican Sen. Carl Crabtree argued earlier this week on the Senate floor. "It does not indicate that we have a rampant problem in Idaho. But we don’t want to get one.”

Meanwhile, the bill’s opponents have said critical race theory, though contained in the bill, isn’t even defined. For some, the theory is simply looking at how race and racism have shaped the nation. But for other lawmakers, it’s seen as an attempt to pit various groups against each other.

The education bill comes amid a national reckoning on how race and racism influences policing and other realms of American life. Republican Idaho lawmakers are concerned federal authorities could force belief systems on Idaho students through school curricula — calling the ideas often found in critical race theory “contrary to the unity of the nation and the well-being” of the state.

The Idaho State Board of Education, which sets policy for Idaho public education, didn’t take a stance on the legislation.