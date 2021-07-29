Idaho governor signs onto major abortion-rights challenge

A 6-3 conservative majority of the U.S. Supreme Court said in May that the court would consider arguments over the Mississippi law. Justices are likely to hear the case this fall and could rule on it in the spring.

The 11 other states whose Republican governors also signed onto the amicus brief in support of Mississippi are Montana, Texas, Florida, Arizona, Iowa, South Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Missouri and Oklahoma.

In a related matter, Little in April signed into law legislation that would outlaw nearly all abortions in Idaho by banning them once a fetal heartbeat can be detected. That law contains a “trigger provision,” meaning it won’t go into effect unless a federal appeals court somewhere in the country upholds similar legislation from another state.

Fetal cardiac activity can be detected as early as six weeks using an invasive vaginal ultrasound — before many women know they are pregnant.

The measure makes providing an abortion to a woman whose embryo has detectible cardiac activity punishable by up to five years in prison. It would also allow the woman who receives the abortion to sue the provider.

Backers of the Idaho law have said their intent is to get a legal challenge to the law before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0