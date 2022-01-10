Idaho governor touts big education spending boost, tax cuts

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Monday proposed an 11% budget increase for public schools, a record $300 million boost over last year’s budget.

The Republican governor in his State of the State address also pitched a $350 million one-time income tax rebate and an ongoing income tax cut expected to reduce taxes for individuals and businesses by $251 million in its first year. It lowers the top income tax rate from 6.5% to 6%.

Idaho has a $1.9 billion budget surplus that lawmakers will divide up when they set the state’s budget over the next several months.

“Idaho’s economy is stronger than ever before,” Little declared.

He announced his “Leading Idaho” plan that he described as “a path to give back our record budget surplus to Idahoans through continued tax relief and strategic investments where they make the biggest difference in their daily lives.”

The plan pays off state building debt, starts the state on a path to pay all known deferred infrastructure maintenance over the next 10 years and bolsters the state's rainy day funds to more than $1 billion.

Little’s budget also includes $12 million to protect elections from cyber threats, and $60 million to boost Idaho State Police efforts.

