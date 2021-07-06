Idaho gubernatorial primary grows crowded with 11 candidates

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Eleven candidates have now filed paperwork with the state indicating they will run for Idaho governor in 2022, creating a crowded Republican primary.

The Idaho Press reports the Republican incumbent, Gov. Brad Little, hasn’t yet announced his reelection plans but is expected to run and has been fundraising.

Seven other Republicans, one Democrat and two unaffiliated candidates have filed to run far, some just quietly turning in the paperwork and others actively campaigning.

Besides current GOP Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and anti-government activist Ammon Bundy — who is running as a Republican but has been disavowed by state GOP Chairman Tom Luna — Idaho GOP official Ed Humphreys and Democrat Melissa Sue Robinson are in the race.