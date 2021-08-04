Idaho health leaders warn of surging COVID virus numbers

The health experts said the increase is likely because the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus has become the dominant strain in Idaho. Turner said the variant is at least twice as contagious as the original COVID-19 virus, with one person infected with the delta variant able to infect an average of five to nine other people.

Dr. Patrice Burgess, the executive medical director of Saint Alphonsus, said her hospital system is also seeing a dramatic increase, and COVID patients in the intensive care unit are younger and sicker than they were during previous surges, with people in their 30s ending up on ventilators. They are also unvaccinated, Burgess said.

At St. Luke's hospitals, patients are being held for long periods of time in the emergency room while they wait for ICU beds to become available, St. Luke's chief medical officer Dr. James Souza said. The number of COVID patients admitted has doubled in the past two weeks, he said.

“We're kind of entering the ‘Class V rapids’ of this pandemic,” said Souza, referring to a category of whitewater rapids that are extremely dangerous for rafters to navigate. To preserve hospitals' capacity to care for patients, Souza said, “every single rower's got to put their oars in the water at the same time and the left and right sides of the boat have got to work in tandem.”