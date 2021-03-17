Idaho House approves massive income tax cut and rebate plan

But Democratic House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel disagreed. “For those who fear that their government is only working for the wealthy, this really brings their worst fears into relief into the worst possible way,” she said.

The tax cut and rebate are mostly being paid for with money from Idaho's tax relief fund, Republican Rep. Steven Harris said.

The tax relief fund collects sales tax from online purchases. It's estimated to bring in $110 million a year. This fiscal year it will be about $135 million.

Of the $169 million in ongoing income tax cuts, $110 million is from the tax relief fund. This year, another $59 million is coming from the state’s general fund.

Of the $220 million rebate, $180 million is from the tax relief fund that has been building for several years. Harris said the other $40 million will be covered from what he described as $63 million the state saved by not conforming with a section of federal tax code.

The tax bill arrives as Republican attorneys general from 21 states, including Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, question a provision in the $1.9 trillion pandemic rescue plan that bars states from using its funds to offset tax cuts.