Idaho House defeats bill outlawing protests at private homes

“We have a right to be secure, but we don’t have a right to always feel secure, or to never have anyone make us uncomfortable because they disagree with us,” she said. “I’m concerned that this bill and its language captures activities that should be protected and should not be violated.”

The bill was co-sponsored by Democratic Rep. Brooke Green, who said protestors targeting homes was a tactic used by far-right and far-left groups.

“There are certain segments of our society, because of whatever social fabric that they adhere to, find it OK to show up in front of our law enforcement families and terrorize them on their doorstep,” she said.

Republican Rep. David Cannon said that without protections, only the “elite” would engage in public service because they could live in walled-off homes, safe from protestors.

Republican Rep. Chad Christensen said he didn't support protesting at homes but didn't want to outlaw it.

“I understand these inconveniences are very trying, uncomfortable," he said. “That’s the cost of liberty. If you can't have a protest on the sidewalk, what's next?”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.