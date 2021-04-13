Idaho House kills $1.1 billion teacher pay bill on tie vote

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The House on Tuesday rejected legislation to pay $1.1 billion to Idaho’s K-12 teachers amid concerns about what is being taught in schools.

Lawmakers deadlocked 34-34 in a tie vote that means the bill fails to advance. The defeat means the bill must now go back to the Legislature’s budget committee to be redone and then returning to the House for another vote. It's not clear how long that will take.

Opponents of the bill said they respect and support teachers, but the legislation needs to have language prohibiting teaching of some ideas.

Opponents specifically targeted critical race theory, which examines the way race and racism influences politics, culture and the law.

“Critical theory is political in nature, and it violates our Constitution, and how are we as a Legislature going to stop that violation of our Constitution?” Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings asked her colleagues. “We have to do it with the budget, and we have to include intent language specifically saying critical theory will not be advocated for by our teachers or upon our teachers."

Opponents reiterated several times they want to add intent language to the bill, not cut the budget for teacher pay.