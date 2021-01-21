Idaho House OKs plan to let lawmakers call special sessions

If voters approve it in 2022, lawmakers could call themselves back into session if 60% of members in each the House and Senate agree.

Now, special sessions called by the governor are limited to specific topics. Under the bill, a special session called by lawmakers would not have those limits and would have no timeline for ending.

Those who support changing the Constitution say the current system gives the Idaho governor too much unchecked power and leaves the Legislature as a weaker branch of what is supposed to be three equal branches: legislative, executive and judicial.

House members opposed to the constitutional amendment, while supportive of the idea in general, voiced concern that a special session with no specific topic or certain end date could make the part-time Legislature full time.

“I don't think that we should be able to call ourselves back and when we get here, decide we can introduce any piece of legislation that we want,” Republican Rep. Fred Wood said. “I think that's the quickest way there is to a full-time Legislature. And I certainly want to keep a part-time citizens' Legislature.”

House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel said the amendment didn't limit what legislation could be considered.