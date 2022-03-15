 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Idaho House OKs resolution condemning 'divisive curriculum'

  • Updated
  • 0

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho House on Tuesday approved a resolution that characterizes The New York Times’ “1619 Project” as a divisive reeducation campaign about slavery that causes shame.

The resolution approved on a 54-10 vote also promotes former President Donald Trump’s 1776 Commission aimed at “patriotic education” in schools that historians have rejected as political propaganda.

No Democrats supported the resolution. The Idaho Senate approved the resolution last month. The resolution doesn't have the force of law, but expresses the wishes of lawmakers.

Trump established the commission in September 2020 to rally support ahead of that November’s general election. President Joe Biden in an executive order shortly after taking office disbanded the commission and withdrew its report.

The purpose of the resolution is to “create awareness of an alternate history curriculum that should be evaluated by school districts in Idaho.”

People are also reading…

“I don’t think we’re talking about, here, erasing past, or picking a particular past,” said Republican Rep. Jason Monks, who supported the resolution. “But we want it to be a fair and balanced approach so it’s not just about, ‘Let’s look for all the faults of the founders of this country to show that they’re real people,’ but to show their accomplishments.”

Opponents said the resolution sought to downplay difficult aspects of U.S. history. Critical race theory, like the “1619 Project,” is viewed negatively in the resolution. Critical race theory is a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism. The “1619 Project” includes in its title the first year a slave ship arrived in the American colonies.

“I think what's happening here, and around the country, I think that when certain historical facts are presented to people, some people feel bad on a moral level,” said Democratic Rep. Chris Mathias, the Legislature's only Black lawmaker. “But then I think they are misconstruing that feeling as someone else's malicious intent. And this resolution, I think, re-enforces that tendency.”

The resolution specifically offers the 1776 Commission report as possible curriculum. The commission’s report omits much of the history of slavery in the U.S., and says that the “movement to abolish slavery that first began in the United States led the way in bringing about the end of legal slavery.”

The report also parrots some right-wing talking points, notably about higher education. “Colleges peddle resentment and contempt for American principles and history alike, in the process weakening attachment to our shared heritage,” the document states.

Overall, the commission glorifies the country’s founders, plays down America’s role in slavery, condemns the rise of progressive politics and argues that the civil rights movement ran afoul of the “lofty ideals” espoused by the Founding Fathers.

Historians widely panned the report, saying it offers a false and outdated version of American history that ignores decades of research.

A concurrent resolution can be approved by both chambers but doesn’t go to the governor.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

South Dakota AG impeachment committee meets amid new claims

South Dakota AG impeachment committee meets amid new claims

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota House committee examining whether Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should be impeached for his conduct after killing a pedestrian with his car in 2020 detailed Thursday how it planned to wrap up its investigation, while attempting to keep out fresh allegations from one of Gov. Kristi Noem's top officials.

Pariahs no more? US reaches out to oil states as prices rise

Pariahs no more? US reaches out to oil states as prices rise

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three checkered oil regimes that President Joe Biden and past U.S. leaders have spectacularly snubbed — Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and Iran — are now targets of U.S. outreach as global fuel prices reach jarring levels during the Ukraine crisis.

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’s parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.

Tax cut sails through House; findings show big boost to rich

Tax cut sails through House; findings show big boost to rich

ATLANTA (AP) — A plan to cut Georgia state income taxes by more than $1 billion passed the state House Wednesday on a 115-52 vote, with a significant number of Democrats backing the plan despite findings that the changes would raise taxes on more than 500,000 Georgians and that overall benefits are tilted toward the most wealthy taxpayers.

Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia

Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A drone that flew over several NATO countries all the way from the Ukrainian war zone crashed overnight on the outskirts of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, triggering a loud blast and damaging parked cars but causing no injuries, authorities said Friday.

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed sending money back to taxpayers to offset record-high gas prices but rejected calls to increase oil drilling, saying he wants to free the state “once and for all from the grasp of petro-dictators.”

Germany to disarm far-right extremists, restricts gun access

Germany to disarm far-right extremists, restricts gun access

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's top security officials announced a 10-point plan Tuesday to combat far-right extremism in the country that includes disarming about 1,500 suspected extremists and tightening background checks for those wanting to acquire guns.

Returning money to California taxpayers may aid state budget

Returning money to California taxpayers may aid state budget

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposal to send people another round of government checks, this time to help offset the record high cost of gas, will do more than just win him political points in an election year — it could help him balance the state's budget.

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Under pressure recently to prove her loyalty to Donald Trump, Rep. Nancy Mace traveled to New York and filmed a social media video outside Trump Tower reminding her South Carolina constituents that she was one of the former president's “earliest supporters."

Watch Now: Related Video

2.75 million chickens to be culled as bird flu spread through U.S. farms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News