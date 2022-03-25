Idaho House OKs study of 'harmful' material in libraries.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho House Republicans, thwarted in passing a bill to fine librarians $1,000 and send them to jail for a year for checking out material to a minor that could harm them, on Friday passed a resolution to form a group to study the matter.

The House voted 57-7 to approve the resolution to create the group comprised of House members, a member of the Idaho Library Association and the state librarian of the Idaho Commission for Libraries.

The House earlier this month with no Democratic support approved a bill to fine and jail librarians. Backers said it was needed to protect children.

But the bill failed to get a hearing in the Senate, with senators expressing doubts about the validity of claims made by some House members.

Specifically, that bill would have deleted a section of Idaho code that protects schools, colleges, universities, museums, public libraries and employees of those entities from being prosecuted under another section of Idaho law involving giving harmful materials to minors. Idaho law classifies disseminating material harmful to minors a misdemeanor.

Republicans who supported the resolution on Friday generally said they were disappointed the Senate didn't take up the bill, but said the resolution was better than nothing.

