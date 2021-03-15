Idaho House panel approves prohibition on mask mandates

Officials report that the coronavirus has infected more than 175,000 Idaho residents and killed more than 1,900 people.

Most of those speaking in favor of the legislation appeared in person at the committee hearing in the Statehouse and didn't wear a mask. Most of those opposing the legislation testified remotely.

Backers of the legislation said requiring them to wear masks violated their rights. Others argued that masks are ineffectual at preventing the spread of the coronavirus and other diseases. Additional arguments included that masks can cause cancer and that it's simply a method to control others.

However, health experts have consistently said wearing masks slows the spread of the coronavirus.

Several people testified that victims of assault who had their mouths covered experienced post-traumatic stress when having to wear a mask or when seeing others wearing a mask.

Opponents of the bill said the masks are effective at preventing the spread of the disease, and without such mandates where they lived they would be afraid to go to the grocery story.

A restaurant owner in Boise testified that the city's mask mandate removed confusion and conflict with customers.