Idaho House panel OKs bill to make ballot measures tougher

In all, 14 states allow voter initiatives that go directly to the ballot, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Democratic Rep. Chris Mathias said he wants to “make sure to protect and enshrine the role and the influence of our rural friends." But he said the current legislation could do away with ballot initiatives entirely.

“Are we going so far in one direction that we render the constitutional right wholly unexercisable? I fear we do,” he said.

The constitutionality of the bill would almost certainly be challenged in court if it becomes law.

Voter-driven ballot initiatives, which act as a check on the Legislature, have become a major focus in the state in recent years. After years of inaction by Republican lawmakers, 62% of Idaho voters approved an initiative expanding Medicaid in 2018.

That’s been the only successful ballot initiative since the current rules were put in place in 2013. Lawmakers toughened the process that year after voters by referendum overturned laws involving education reform.