Idaho House passes 'nondiscrimination' education bill

Last year, then-President Donald Trump cracked down on diversity training at federal agencies that employed critical race theory. The theme has been picked up in Idaho. Trump carried the state in November’s presidential election with 64% of the vote.

Opponents of the measure said critical race theory isn't even defined in the measure. For some, the theory is simply looking at how race and racism have shaped the nation. But for other lawmakers, it's seen as an attempt to pit various groups against each other.

“Critical race theory makes students feel bad or inferior or superior sometimes based on the color of their skin,” said Republican Rep. Ron Nate. “Critical race theory imposes the belief that there is an oppressive majority and an aggrieved minority because of the color of his or skin, or their gender or whatever metric is being used.”

Backers of the bill said that it would not limit discussions on any topics.

“This bill does not prohibit teaching any particular content from the Civil War to the Holocaust to the French Revolution to sexism, racism, communism or any other ism,” said Horman.

But Democratic Rep. Steve Berch said the legislation would have the opposite effect.