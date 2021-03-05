Idaho House passes opt in requirement for sex education

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers in the Idaho House have passed legislation that would require parents to opt in two weeks in advance before their kids can receive some sex education lessons in school.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, passed 56-12 on a party-line vote Friday, and now goes to the Senate. If enacted, it would change the existing state law, which allows parents to opt out if they don't want their child getting sex education lessons in school.

Instead, parents who want their child to take part would have to give written permission two weeks before any lesson, discussion or reading assignment that involves human sexuality or topics such as gender identity and sexual orientation.

Ehardt said her bill doesn't change curriculum but encourages parental involvement in education decisions.

“I'm just asking you to make sure that our parents are involved,” she told her fellow representatives.

Opponents said the legislation would be challenging for teachers and parents, resulting in some kids missing out on sex education entirely because their parents miss the opportunity to sign permission slips two weeks before each lesson that touches in some way on human sexuality.