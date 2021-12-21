Idaho Land Board officials present $55,000 to public schools

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State lands generated $55,000 for public schools that Republican Gov. Brad Little and other top elected state officials presented to students on Tuesday in an annual symbolic big check ceremony at the Statehouse.

The presentation by Land Board officials represents money generated from state-owned lands for the 2022 fiscal year.

In all, state lands generated more than $88,000 for nine beneficiaries that also include universities, the veterans hospital and juvenile corrections.

That's up from the $84,500 generated last year. Officials are predicting a distribution of $100,000 next year.

The money comes from the state’s 2.5 million acres (1 million hectares) of land, with timber harvest producing the most money.

