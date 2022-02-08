 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Idaho lawmaker panel OKs bill to end vehicle emissions tests

  • 0

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A bill that would eliminate vehicle emissions testing in Idaho’s most populated region was approved by the Senate Transportation Committee on Tuesday.

The bill from Meridian Republican Sen. Lori Den Hartog would eliminate the emission testing requirements for two counties in southwestern Idaho in the summer of 2023, but leave the door open for regions to create air quality commissions and take other actions if pollution levels are deemed too high. It now goes to the full Senate for consideration.

Vehicles are one of the largest contributors to air pollution nationwide, according to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality. The current state law only requires emission testing in regions where air pollution from vehicles is already approaching federal limits. In Idaho, that currently includes Ada and Canyon Counties — the relatively population-dense southwestern corner of the state that includes the cities of Boise, Meridian, Nampa and Caldwell.

Agricultural vehicles like farm trucks and tractors are exempt, as are vehicles that are less than five years old, classic automobiles and electric or hybrid vehicles.

People are also reading…

Den Hartog told the Transportation Committee that portions of the emissions testing law can be repealed now, “because we’ve done a great job here in Ada County improving our air quality.”

That’s partly because more older, high-emissions cars have left the roads in favor of newer, lower-emissions vehicles, she said. Other cars with emissions problems have been fixed because of the testing program, and industries in the region have taken steps to lower the amount of air pollution they add to the region’s air shed, Den Hartog said.

The bill would require the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to annually review whether areas in the state are getting too close to the federal air pollution limits — a level currently set at 85% or above the federal ceiling for ground-level ozone, sulfur dioxide, particulate matter, nitrogen oxide, carbon monoxide and lead.

The Boise region’s air pollution levels for ozone are still at or above 85%, said Tiffany Floyd, an air quality administrator with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality. But roughly 97% of vehicles are passing emissions tests, so there may need to be efforts to target other sources of air pollution like encouraging residents to swap out wood stoves for other heating devices, she said.

John Oppenheimer with the Idaho Conservation League urged the committee to reject the bill, saying it was too early to lift the emissions testing requirements. He said the Legislature should first ensure there is infrastructure statewide to support things like electric vehicles.

“While we recognize that there has certainly been forward progress ... it’s premature to remove some of these requirements,” Oppenheimer said, noting that the bill relies on findings from a DEQ study that has not yet been made public.

The committee agreed on a voice vote to send the bill to the Senate with a “do pass” recommendation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of Russia and China pushed back against U.S. pressure on Friday, declaring their opposition to any expansion of NATO and affirming that the island of Taiwan is a part of China, as they met hours before the Winter Olympics kicked off in Beijing.

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has assembled at least 70 percent of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials say.

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — A few dozen elite U.S troops and equipment were seen landing Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Florida gov asks if Black House Rep district constitutional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — On the first day of Black History Month, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis asked the Florida Supreme Court if a Black congressman's district was unconstitutional. Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson responded that the governor is race baiting to build political points with his base.

Jill Biden says bills aren't footballs to 'pass or pivot'

Jill Biden says bills aren't footballs to 'pass or pivot'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden went public Monday with her frustration over a political process that she says treats legislation like a football to “pass or pivot” while real people, such as her community college students, wait assistance that would help them build better futures.

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday endorsed Republican colleague Lisa Murkowski for reelection, crossing party lines to back the incumbent from Alaska who faces a primary challenger supported by former President Donald Trump.

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's top legislative Democrats on Monday praised a redistricting ruling by the state Supreme Court that overturned congressional and General Assembly districts as illegal partisan gerrymanders, and urged their replacement with fair boundaries.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts EV charging plant to be built in Tenn.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News