 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Idaho lawmaker posts meme appearing to advocate violence

  • 0

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A far-right Idaho Republican lawmaker has posted a meme on Twitter appearing to advocate violence against journalists, educators, conservationists, the state’s largest university and other organizations ahead of an upcoming election in November.

Rep. Tammy Nichols on Tuesday posted an image showing former President Donald Trump, a red-colored Idaho image covering his head and face, carrying a barbwire-wrapped baseball bat and others behind him with their heads covered with logos representing 11 groups, including Boise State University.

The meme is an altered image from The Walking Dead, a post-apocalyptic American television series. The fictional character with the bat uses it to smash another character's head open in a graphic scene of violence.

Nichols captioned the meme: “Idaho has a swamp and there are many players that are working hard to turn it blue. We must stand and not let a Rocky Mountain Heist happen here in the Gem State. Local elections are coming up and they will have consequences.”

Nichols, who represents an area in southwestern Idaho, declined to be interviewed on the phone but said she would respond to an emailed question about whether the meme advocates violence.

“The meme was based on an original Donald Trump meme, but the real question is why is the media worried about a meme on Twitter instead of the potential issues and corruption that seem to be occurring in Caldwell,” she wrote.

People are also reading…

She didn't elaborate on her concerns about Caldwell, a city in southwestern Idaho, and didn't respond to a second email sent by The Associated Press.

She attached in her email an image of the Donald Trump meme, which shows Trump carrying the barbwire-wrapped baseball bat and the logos of national news organizations, including the AP, covering the faces of characters behind him.

The Idaho 97 Project, a recently-formed group that on its website describes itself as trying to counter disinformation and extremism, is depicted in the Idaho meme.

“I did take it as a threat of physical harm,” said Mike Satz, the group’s executive director. “The problem with this kind of behavior and what makes it so pernicious is people like Tammy Nichols can pretend they didn’t mean what the meme obviously means. But anyone with two brain cells knows that there are people out there in her base who would look at that and take it as a call to action against all of those organizations through violence.”

The Idaho Conservation League, which advocates for the enviroment mainly through collaboration, is also in the meme.

“Rep. Tammy Nichols’ social media posts are condoning and inciting violence,” said Justin Hayes, the group’s executive director. “Her actions do real damage to those working together to solve problems and reflect poorly upon the entire Idaho Legislature."

The Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry, a business lobbying group, is also depicted.

“I think that these sort of things are just not appropriate for Idaho politics,” said Alex LeBeau, the group's president. "It's unfortunate that that's where we find ourselves."

Another group depicted in the meme is Idaho Education News, which covers education-related issues.

The meme “suggests that these players are working hard to turn Idaho blue and that's just not accurate,” said Managing Editor Jennifer Swindell. “And, of course, it incites violence.”

Joe Parris, a reporter for Boise-based KTVB-TV that's also in the meme, responded on Twitter to Nichols tweet: “I can tell you from experience though that threats against journalists from community members can often be rooted to images like this.”

Boise State University saw its proposed budget cut earlier this year despite a record budget surplus in the state after Nichols and other right-wing lawmakers complained about critical race theory, a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism, and accused the university of indoctrinating students.

The school didn't respond to inquiries from the AP.

Scott Bedke, the Republican speaker of the House, didn't respond to a text message.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday.

Biden tries to tame inflation by having LA port open 24/7

Biden tries to tame inflation by having LA port open 24/7

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tried to reassure Americans on Wednesday that he can tame high inflation, announcing a deal to expand operations at the Port of Los Angeles as prices keep climbing and container ships wait to dock in a traffic jam threatening the U.S. economy and holiday shopping.

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vladimir Putin paid scant attention to Fiona Hill, a preeminent U.S. expert on Russia, when she was seated next to him at dinners. Putin’s people placed her there by design, choosing a “nondescript woman,” as she put it, so the Russian president would have no competition for attention.

EXPLAINER: New ethics board thrust into Kristi Noem inquiry

EXPLAINER: New ethics board thrust into Kristi Noem inquiry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The four retired judges who make up South Dakota's Government Accountability Board usually meet just a handful of times a year, almost entirely unnoticed by the public, and have never advanced a complaint to a public hearing.

GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Roger Marshall won't let people forget he's a doctor, putting “Doc” in the letterhead of his U.S. Senate office's news releases. But when he talks about COVID-19 vaccines, some doctors and experts say the Kansas Republican sounds far more like a politician than a physician.

EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year

EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rising inflation is expected to lead to a sizeable increase in Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2022. Exactly how much will be revealed Wednesday morning after a Labor Department report on inflation during September, a data point used in the final calculation.

Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs

Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden will not block the handover of documents sought by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, setting up a showdown with former President Donald Trump, who wants to shield those White House records from investigators.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Retailers launch early Black Friday deals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News