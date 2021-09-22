Idaho lawmakers look for ways to nullify vaccine mandates

The committee heard a fair amount of testimony that didn't appear to be accurate, including from Republican Rep. Ron Mendive. He's not a committee member but testified as a member of the public.

“If you look at the mortality rate from 2019 and then 2020, it was down in 2020 from what it was in 2019,” he said, talking about worldwide deaths. “We've been told that this virus was so dangerous, so fatal, and yet less people died than died the year before. So that leads me to think that maybe it's not what we were told it was, which is really disturbing."

He didn't cite any sources, and it's not clear what information he was using. In the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a report earlier this year, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed total U.S. deaths last year beyond 3.3 million, the nation’s highest annual death toll.

The coronavirus caused approximately 375,000 deaths, and was the third leading cause of death in 2020, after heart disease and cancer. COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. now top 680,000 since the start of the pandemic, with more than 1,900 new deaths a day currently.