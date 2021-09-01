Idaho lawmakers receive threatening letters over wolf law

A primary change in wolf hunting in Idaho allows the state to hire private contractors to kill wolves and provides more money for state officials to hire the contractors. The law also expands killing methods to include trapping and snaring wolves on a single hunting tag, using night-vision equipment, chasing wolves on snowmobiles and ATVs and shooting them from helicopters. It also authorizes year-round wolf trapping on private property.

Troy said the letter appeared to have been smeared with something, and that it had several drawings, possibly of a tree and several geometric shapes.

“The whole thing was odd,” she said. “I understand that people feel strongly about wolves — I do, too — but I think Idaho is better than this.”

Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke said at least a handful of lawmakers got the letters.

“It doesn’t happen often, where there have been threats to multiple individuals,” he said. “We all get a lot of snarky emails and texts, but we don’t turn them into ISP or the Attorney General’s Office.”

Environmental groups in July notified Idaho Gov. Brad Little and other state officials of their intent to file a lawsuit over the expanded wolf-killing law they believe will result in the illegal killing of federally protected grizzly bear and lynx.

