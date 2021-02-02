Idaho lawmakers seek to alter emergency price-gouging law

The attorney general’s office took the rare step of opting to testify before the committee, urging them to leave the law unchanged.

Price increases are “not the only way that consumers or farmers or businesses can be price-gouged," said Deputy Attorney General Brett DeLange. He said the proposed change would gut the existing price-gouging law, suggesting it would be the equivalent of eliminating the law entirely.

Republican Gov. Brad Little issued an emergency declaration in mid-March and followed that up in late March with a stay-at-home order as the virus threatened to overwhelm the state’s health care system. Restrictions were gradually lifted into the summer. The emergency order triggered the state's price-gouging law.

Charley Jones, president and owner of Stinker Stores, testified before the committee that business plummeted, and that the volume of gas sold at his 60-plus stores dropped precipitously. He said he worried about the future of the company because consumers were staying put and not buying gas.

“I run my business in a fair and ethical way,” he told lawmakers. “Our margins are fair, and the government shouldn't be regulating that anyway.”