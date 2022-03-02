 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Idaho lawmakers seek to end investments in Russia

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers on Wednesday voted to introduce legislation seeking to dump investments in Russia following that nation’s invasion of Ukraine.

The House State Affairs Committee voted to introduce a resolution affecting the $3.1 billion Endowment Fund that manages investments mainly for public schools. About 28% of the Endowment Fund is invested in international and global equity. It’s not clear how much, if any, is invested in Russia.

The measure that lawmakers brought forward there is simply a resolution encouraging the Endowment Fund Investment Board to dump Russian investments as lawmakers have no control over the board.

The second measure is a bill concerning the state’s public employee retirement system, called the Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho. Such a bill if it became law could require divestment in Russia.

Democratic Rep. John Gannon said the state’s retirement system has about $7 million invested in Russia involving Russian currency and bonds, with much of that held in Russia. Gannon said Russia has frozen those assets, making it difficult for Idaho officials to take action.

The two measures include language asking the Endowment Fund Investment Board and retirement system officials to detail investments in Russia within seven days.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

