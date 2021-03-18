Idaho lawmakers target COVID-19 rules even as they get sick

All four lawmakers out with the illness are Republicans who rarely or never wear masks.

“I actually feel fine,” Yamamoto said. “The coughing is the worst thing. And I was doing that before with just the asthma and allergies.”

She said a doctor told her Friday the cough was from seasonal allergies, but she decided to get tested anyway.

“As soon as I got the result, I packed up and went home,” she said.

She said she had been persistently coughing during the week but mostly isolated in her office at the Statehouse. She said she never wears a face-covering.

Republican Rep. Bruce Skaug tested positive last week. Republican Reps. Lance Clow and Ryan Kerby tested positive shortly after and stopped going to the Statehouse this week.

The flurry of positive tests comes as health officials in southwestern Idaho are seeing an increasing number of people infected with the highly contagious variant of COVID-19 first identified in the United Kingdom.

Dr. David Peterman, a pediatrician and CEO of Primary Health Medical Group, said 30% of positive tests on Wednesday at the health group's facilities in southwestern Idaho were the variant.