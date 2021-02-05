Idaho lawmakers use measure to target gathering-size limits

He said some schools would not have participated if they were not convinced that sufficient public health precautions had not been taken to ensure the safety of participating youth.

Health officials during the pandemic have warned against large gatherings, especially indoors, that could turn into coronavirus super-spreader events. Federico declined to discuss that possibility for the upcoming girls’ and boys’ basketball tournaments.

“We do not want to make sports a political statement, a health statement,” Federico said. “We want our kids to be safe in the environment we are providing for them. Things work out pretty well once the ball goes up. Kids get to play.

The resolution crafted by the lawmakers states that the “Legislature has determined to end orders that diminish personal accountability for health decisions and curtail family participation in extracurricular events.”

Ehardt after the meeting pointed to the measure's statement of purpose, which says that the Legislature is “supportive of removing all obstacles that prevent full participation of individuals in all activities.”