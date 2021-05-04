Idaho lawmakers want say in spending future US relief money

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers in the Idaho House concerned they could be left out again in spending what could be a billion dollars in federal coronavirus rescue money approved legislation Tuesday to prevent that from happening.

The House voted 56-9 to send to the Senate the measure preventing Republican Gov. Brad Little from spending federal rescue money without lawmakers’ involvement.

The legislation changes Idaho law so that federal money not already accounted for that is coming to the state the rest of the year can’t be spent without lawmakers signing off.

Lawmakers say they should have had a say in spending the $1.25 billion in relief money that Idaho received early last year.

Little formed a committee last year that included the Republican co-chairs of the Legislature's powerful budget committee as well as a Democrat. The committee provided guidance to Little while allowing him to respond quickly to a fast-changing health crisis.

The new legislation would not allow that type of system if President Joe Biden and Congress approve additional relief money for Idaho this year.

A House committee introduced the legislation a few hours before the House vote, fast-tracking the bill as lawmakers rush to wrap up the session this week.