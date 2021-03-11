Idaho lawmakers want to make legalizing drugs more difficult

Residents can cross the state border in nearly every direction and find themselves in a place where marijuana can be bought for recreational or medicinal purposes.

Support for Idaho medicinal marijuana use is growing, with legalization activists trying to get an initiative on the ballot in 2022.

Russ Belville of the Idaho Cannabis Coalition said that if both the medical marijuana measure and lawmaker measure get on the ballot, and both are passed, the medical marijuana measure would be prohibited because of the lawmaker measure.

“Well-meaning people may vote yes on both, not knowing that their second yes just canceled their first yes,” he said.

The measure that passed the House committee Thursday replaces a different proposed constitutional amendment that would have banned all psychoactive drugs not already legal in the state. That previous measure had drawn heated opposition, but cleared the Senate before stalling on the House side.

The new measure is less draconian in that it gives elected leaders the option of approving some drugs in the future. It drew less opposition than the previous legislation.

