Idaho legislative intern reports rape, is ID’d by lawmaker

Rep. Priscilla Giddings, a Republican, shared the link with Doe’s name and photo in a newsletter to constituents and on social media. She called the allegations a “liberal smear job.” Giddings has not responded to repeated requests for comment from the AP.

Rep. Heather Scott, also a Republican, filed a public record request seeking a copy of the young woman’s police report. Scott approached Rep. Melissa Wintrow, a Democrat from Boise, to ask about how a person who files a false police report alleging sexual assault could be charged. Wintrow is a board member for the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence, which represents Jane Doe.

Scott refused to answer questions from the AP, saying only in an April 27 email: “I dont (sic) think you have your facts straight.”

Doe kept showing up for work — partly because the ethics committee told her she needed to be available, she said. She felt like she was under a magnifying glass.

“Nobody had the humanity to even look me in the eye, like I brought shame,” she said.

Being called to testify publicly at the ethics hearing compounded the pain. She’d already testified in private, only to be stopped from describing the alleged rape by a committee member who said it might make everyone uncomfortable.