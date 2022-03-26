 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Idaho Legislature clears library budget bill impasse

  • Updated
  • 0

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho House and Senate passed a final budget bill on Friday, clearing the way for potentially wrapping up the legislative session.

The House voted 41-21 to approve the $7.7 million budget for the Commission for Libraries. That’s a cut of about $4 million from the original appropriation after right-wing lawmakers said libraries contain pornographic material. The Senate passed the bill a short time later.

The cuts involved $3.5 million in federal virus relief money as well as $307,000 in state funding for e-books. Some of the federal money would have helped rural areas set up telehealth connections for local residents.

Democrats mostly opposed the cuts, saying Republicans were punishing libraries for speaking up to defend themselves, a reference to Republican Rep. Julianne Young.

She had previously cited an Idaho Library Association email to members stating its opposition to a Republican-backed bill to fine librarians $1,000 and send them to jail for a year if they allowed minors to check out “harmful materials.” That bill passed the House but failed to get a hearing in the Senate.

“It is profoundly dangerous, one of the most dangerous things I have seen happen in my time here, and that was specifically going after people for exercising their sacred 1st Amendment right to petition their government for redress,” said Democratic House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel in arguing against cutting the budget.

Democrats said the failure of the bill to fine librarians caused Republicans to take aim at the Commission for Libraries' budget.

“In my opinion, this is nothing short of being a meanspirited, vindictive bill,” said Democratic Rep. Steve Berch. “In my opinion, this bill says we solve problems by punishing people.”

Republican Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy said the Commission for Libraries' budget didn't see a reduction from the state's general fund or dedicated funds for libraries, just cuts in federal money.

“I believe libraries are a cornerstone of our small communities, and I would not want to do anything to hurt that,” she said. “I don't believe that anyone in this body would care to do so, either. This is not about freedom of speech. This is about giving the libraries the funding that they need to get their job done.”

Both the House and Senate had yet to adjourn late Friday as they waited for the formalities of getting bills through the legislative process.

Also, Republican Gov. Brad Little has not yet signed all the bills he has received, so lawmakers could opt to stay in session into next week rather than adjourn in case there's a veto.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

