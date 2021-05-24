Idaho Legislature hires own lawyers to defend new initiative

“I think it’s important to realize that the Legislature is the body that passed the legislation, and therefore it has the greatest interest in it,” Republican state Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder said, adding that the attorney general’s office will focus on different aspects of the law in its defense.

The law requires signatures from 6% of registered voters in each of the state's 35 legislative districts to qualify an initiative or referendum for the Idaho ballot. Currently, the law requires 6% from 18 districts.

Reclaim Idaho, one of the groups suing over the new initiative law, is arguing the change gives residents of a single legislative district veto power to prevent any future measures from qualifying for the ballot, eliminating the constitutional rights of everyone else. The group also opposed the Legislature's motion to intervene in the case.

“The Attorney General is vigorously representing the respondents and defending the constitutionality of the statutes challenged here,” Attorney Deborah Ferguson said. “As a practical matter, the Legislature may be better served by having the Attorney General defend the statute.”