Idaho lieutenant governor bans masks while governor away

The executive order was signed by Republican Secretary or State Lawerence Denney and went into effect at 11 a.m. Denney's office said it confirmed Little was out of state before determining the order was valid under the Idaho Constitution.

The order applies to city and county governments, public universities, colleges and schools, and public libraries. The ban does not apply to federal buildings, hospitals or healthcare facilities.

Courts are not specifically mentioned in the two-page order, and it's not clear how the executive order would effect that branch of government.

“I’ve been listening to people all across the state with the concern about, especially, why are little kids being forced to wear masks in school,” McGeachin said during an interview by The Associated Press. “My oath to the Constitution is to protect those rights and freedoms of the individual, and I’ve never supported any type of a mandate on the individual, especially when it comes to health care choices.”

She said she hoped Little would let the order stand when he returned.

About 590,000 of Idaho’s 1.8 million residents have been vaccinated. State officials have reported that the virus has killed more than 2,000 people in the state and sickened some 190,000.