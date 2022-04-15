Idaho lieutenant governor debate set for Monday is canceled

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A planned debate among Republican candidates aiming to be Idaho’s next lieutenant governor was canceled Friday.
Idaho Debates officials in a news release said the debate between House Speaker Scott Bedke and state Rep. Priscilla Giddings set for Monday was canceled after Giddings backed out.
Idaho Debates officials said Giddings had previously committed to the debate, as had Bedke. Giddings, however, required preapproval of reporter panelists who would be asking questions. But Idaho Debates officials said they don’t reveal reporters on a panel to any candidate in advance.
“This is so campaigns can’t pick and choose who asks questions of them," said Melissa Davlin of Idaho Public Television, the scheduled debate moderator. "We tried to work with the Giddings campaign within the parameters of our rules.”
But Giddings declined to take part.
“The decision to withhold the names of the panelists on the false pretense that this will suddenly make them fair and respectful leaves us with very little choice," said Giddings campaign spokesman Zach Lautenschlager in an email to Davlin. “We are forced to refuse the invitation.”
People are also reading…
Idaho Debates are a collaboration between the Idaho Press Club, Idaho Public Television, the League of Women Voters of Idaho and Idaho’s public universities.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.