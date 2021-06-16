Idaho officials brace for tough wildfire season amid drought

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials are bracing for what could be a challenging wildfire season.

A meteorologist on Tuesday told Republican Gov. Brad Little and other statewide elected officials on the Idaho Land Board that the state had its second driest spring in the last 126 years and one of its hottest previous 12 months.

Nick Nauslar with the National Interagency Fire Center said nearly 80% of the state is immersed in drought and the rest of the state will likely be in drought in the next several months.

Much of the U.S. West is also in drought, something Little said could lead to a shortage of firefighters and equipment as the wildfire season heats up.

“Because of the call I have with other governors, other states are trying to get resources deployed into those other states that are a lot drier,” he said. “I worry that there is going to be a lot of stuff elsewhere, and given the fact that COVID protocols by other states are going to diminish the frontline effectiveness.”

COVID-19 protocols to prevent firefighters from staying together in large camps make the logistics of keeping crews in the field more difficult and expensive.