 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Idaho officials investigating riot at prison near Boise
0 comments
AP

Idaho officials investigating riot at prison near Boise

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Department of Correction officials say they're still investigating a Saturday prison riot that forced staffers to evacuate a housing unit and left five inmates injured.

The incident began around 4:30 p.m. as security staffers responded to a report of an assault in a housing unit holding about 100 people at the Idaho State Correctional Center, IDOC spokesman Jeff Ray said in a statement Monday evening. That's when inmates in the housing unit reportedly started destroying property and lit a fire in a trash can, the IDOC said.

The fire forced staffers to evacuate the unit while a special emergency response team worked to regain control of the area. Two nearby housing units holding about 200 more inmates were also evacuated.

Order was restored by late evening, according to IDOC. Four inmates were taken to a Boise hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, Ray said. A fifth inmate was taken to the hospital on Monday for an injury that he apparently sustained during the incident as well. No correctional staffers were hurt.

The housing unit is closed because it's considered a crime scene and the residents have been moved to other prisons nearby during the investigation, Ray wrote.

Though IDOC has referred to Saturday's events as a “disturbance," such incidents are generally considered riots when inmates are able to take control of a portion of a prison for a significant period of time.

Prison officials declined an interview request from The Associated Press. They also declined to answer questions about what may have triggered the riot and any estimated damage to the housing unit.

Prison riots are uncommon in Idaho but some have occurred in recent years, including one at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in 2018 and another at the Idaho State Correctional Institution in 2009 in which inmates destroyed a newly opened temporary housing unit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US recommends 'pause' for J&J vaccine over clots

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
National Politics

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors

  • Updated

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It was supposed to be a unifying weekend for a Republican Party at war with itself over former President Donald Trump’s divisive leadership. But Trump himself shattered two days of relative peace in his closing remarks to the GOP’s top donors when he insulted the party’s Senate leader and his wife.

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes
National Politics

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes

  • Updated

More than a hundred top executives and corporate leaders gathered online this weekend to discuss their response to restrictive voting laws under consideration in several states and already enacted in Georgia, according to a statement from organizers of the meeting.

US military cites rising risk of Chinese move against Taiwan
National Politics

US military cites rising risk of Chinese move against Taiwan

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American military is warning that China is probably accelerating its timetable for capturing control of Taiwan, the island democracy that has been the chief source of tension between Washington and Beijing for decades and is widely seen as the most likely trigger for a potentially catastrophic U.S.-China war.

+3
Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics
National Politics

Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — For more than a half-century, the voice emerging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s monolithic, Beaux Arts-styled building near the White House was predictable: It was the embodiment of American business and, more specifically, a shared set of interests with the Republican Party.

+3
Biden sees `win' for US in electric vehicle battery deal
National Politics

Biden sees `win' for US in electric vehicle battery deal

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two big South Korean electric vehicle battery makers said Sunday they have settled a long-running trade dispute that will allow one company to move ahead with plans to manufacture batteries in Georgia. President Joe Biden called it “a win for American workers and the American auto industry.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News