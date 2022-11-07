 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Idaho officials urge voters to be wary of misinformation

  • Updated
  • 0

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials are urging voters to get election-related information from trusted sources and report possible voting rights or fraud concerns to officials.

Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and District of Idaho U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit in a news release late Friday said state and federal agencies are available leading up to and during Tuesday's general election.

Idaho's elections are run by 44 elected county clerks with oversight from Denney's office.

“It’s only logical, then, that Idahoans’ trusted source of information on elections should start in the same place — with their local clerk," Denney said in a statement. "The more we can keep the disinformation from spreading by checking details at the source, the better election we can run for Idaho.”

People are also reading…

The secretary of state's website offers information about voting in Idaho, and officials also make available contact information for all the county clerks in the state.

“Voting is a fundamental right and one we should all take seriously,” Attorney General Wasden said. “A component of that is casting an informed ballot that’s based on legitimate information from trustworthy sources. I encourage all Idahoans to make this a priority before they go to the polls.”

U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit said he has multiple assistant U.S. attorneys across the state to address voting rights and election fraud concerns.

His office last week also reminded voters that the U.S. Department of Justice has a longstanding Election Day Program to deter voter intimidation at the polls, threats of violence directed at election officials and poll workers, and election fraud.

“The right to vote is the cornerstone of American democracy,” Hurwit said. “We all must ensure that those who are entitled to vote can exercise it if they choose, and that those who seek to corrupt elections are brought to justice.”

This year's general election will be followed by an audit of ballots chosen at random from precincts in eight counties.

The audit follows a new law to increase public confidence in election results by checking paper ballots. Republican Gov. Brad Little called for such audits at the start of the year as part of his “Leading Idaho” plan that includes enhancing election transparency.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, an ally of former President Donald Trump, made baseless claims and floated conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election in multiple states to undermine voter confidence in the outcome. That extended even to deeply conservative Idaho, where Trump easily won the state with nearly 64% of the vote.

The first audit under the new law was conducted after the May primary. Officials said it found only six variations from initial results of about 20,000 ballots. About a third of Idaho’s nearly 1 million registered voters cast ballots in the primary.

Learn more about the issues and factors at play in the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections.

And follow the AP’s election coverage of the 2022 elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thousands commemorate Italy's fascist dictator Mussolini

Thousands commemorate Italy's fascist dictator Mussolini

Several thousand black-clad fascist sympathizers chanted and sang in praise of Benito Mussolini as they marched to the slain Italian dictator’s crypt Sunday, 100 years after Mussolini entered Rome and completed a bloodless coup that gave rise to two decades of fascist rule. The crowd of some 2,000 to 4,000 marchers was more numerous than in the recent past, as the fascist nostalgics celebrated the centenary of the March on Rome when thousands of fascists entered the Italian capital. The crowd in Predappio, Mussolini’s birth and final resting place, also was apparently emboldened by the fact that a party with neo-fascist roots is heading an Italian government for the first time since World War II.

Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence

Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence

Six days before major midterm elections, President Joe Biden is imploring voters to save American democracy from Trump supporters' election-denying lies and the violence that he says they have inspired. Biden shined a spotlight on “ultra MAGA” Republicans — a reference to Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan — and mounting concerns over political violence. Wednesday night's speech came a few days after a man seeking to kidnap House Speaker Nancy Pelosi severely injured her husband, Paul Pelosi, in their San Francisco home, and as physical threats have rattled members of Congress and election workers. Biden said this is no time to ignore what's going on. He declared that “silence is complicity.”

In Minnesota, GOP eyes grab of rare Midwest Dem stronghold

In Minnesota, GOP eyes grab of rare Midwest Dem stronghold

Control of state government hangs in the balance in Minnesota, one of the few Midwest states where Democrats have had the upper hand in recent years. Buoyed by such issues as crime, the GOP has hopes of capturing both chambers of the Legislature and knocking off Democratic Gov. Tim Walz. A red wave in Minnesota could mean rapid change in major policy areas such as abortion, taxes and the environment — and could raise Minnesota’s importance as a western edge of Blue Wall presidential battlegrounds Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Republicans need to hold the Senate and pick up four seats to take the Minnesota House. Millions of dollars have been pouring into roughly two dozen competitive seats.

Philippine leader blames deforestation for killer mudslide

Philippine leader blames deforestation for killer mudslide

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is blaming years of deforestation for a deadly mudslide that buried a mountainside community amid last week’s torrential rains set off by a storm that has left more than 130 people dead across the country. The president said he noticed during an aerial inspection of the widespread damage wrought by Tropical Storm Nalgae in southern Maguindanao province, the president said he pointed out to the provincial governor how the mudslides cascaded on denuded slopes of Mount Minandar. He asked officials to undertake tree-planting as a long-term solution to such calamities. The storm’s vast rain clouds swamped a wide swath of the Philippine archipelago, lashing about 2.4 million people and leaving at least 132 people dead.

Manchin: Biden's coal comments are 'divorced from reality'

Manchin: Biden's coal comments are 'divorced from reality'

President Joe Biden is being criticized by a powerful fellow Democrat, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, for being "cavalier” and “divorced from reality.” Manchin is leveling that criticism after Biden vowed to shutter coal-fired power plants and rely more heavily on wind and solar energy in the future. The powerful coal-state lawmaker says Biden’s words at a campaign stop Friday in California “ignore the severe economic pain” for people from higher energy prices and are why Americans “are losing trust” in Biden. Manchin’s rebuke of his party’s leader comes at precarious time for Democrats on the final weekend of campaigning before Tuesday’s elections that could put Republicans back in power in Congress.

Ships sail after Russia exits grain deal, but future in flux

Ships sail after Russia exits grain deal, but future in flux

Ships loaded with grain have departed Ukraine despite Russia suspending its participation in a U.N.-brokered deal that ensures safe wartime passage of critical food supplies. The U.N. said Tuesday that three ships carrying corn, wheat and sunflower meal left Ukraine through a humanitarian sea corridor set up in July. A total of 14 ships also sailed Monday following Russia's weekend exit from the grain deal. But the United Nations said vessels wouldn't move Wednesday, raising concerns about future shipments. Turkey and the U.N. are trying to broker a resolution. Analysts say Russia is likely using its withdrawal as a bargaining chip to get what wants from the deal, such as easing the way for its fertilizer exports.

Medicare enrollees warned about deceptive marketing schemes

Medicare enrollees warned about deceptive marketing schemes

With Medicare’s open enrollment underway, health experts are warning older adults about an uptick in misleading marketing tactics that might lead some to sign up for Medicare Advantage plans that don’t cover their doctors or prescriptions and drive up their out-of-pocket costs. Democrats on the Senate Finance committee released an investigation this week that revealed several states have reported an increase in complaints around deceptive marketing schemes in 2021. People who are enrolling in Medicare Advantage should ask brokers or agents how doctors, prescriptions and services, including dental or vision care, are covered by the plans they are selling.

Utah: What to expect on election night

Utah Republicans are seeking to defend a U.S. Senate seat and four U.S. House seats. The party swept the 2020 election by winning every statewide race, supermajorities in the Legislature and all four congressional districts. Former President Donald Trump struggled in Utah in 2016 but won in 2020 by more than 20 points. The Senate race looks surprisingly competitive in light of that 2020 sweep. Democrat-backed independent candidate Evan McMullin is challenging second-term Sen. Mike Lee. McMullin is leaning on the fact that Utah voters have backed Trump less fervently than have their counterparts in other deeply Republican states.

As Israel's Netanyahu nears victory, trouble may lie ahead

As Israel's Netanyahu nears victory, trouble may lie ahead

After four inconclusive elections, it looks like the fifth time finally worked for Benjamin Netanyahu. With about 85% of the ballots counted, it appears voters gave him and his far-right allies what looks like a stable majority in parliament. Votes are still being counted and results are not final, but Israel was likely headed to its most right-wing government, bolstered by a strong showing from the ultranationalist Religious Zionism party, whose members use inflammatory anti-Arab and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. Initial results point to a continued rightward shift in the Israeli electorate, further dimming hopes for peace with the Palestinians and setting the stage for possible conflict with the Biden administration.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside a New York City migrant processing center

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News