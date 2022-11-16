 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Idaho OKs death warrant for man who killed gold prospectors

  • Updated
  • 0

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho authorities issued a death warrant on Wednesday for a terminally ill man who is facing execution for his role in the 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors.

The warrant sets Pizzuto’s execution by lethal injection on Dec. 15, but officials said they don’t have the chemicals needed to carry out the execution, and are trying to obtain them.

The Idaho Department of Correction said it served the warrant to 66-year-old Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr. at the department's Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Kuna in southwestern Idaho. The warrant was issued by 2nd District Court Judge Jay P. Gaskill.

The department said its director, Josh Tewalt, suspended implementation of the execution until Tewalt “anticipates a change in the material ability to carry out an execution.” The agency didn't offer a timeline for when that might happen.

People are also reading…

The department said it has developed and will implement a housing plan and other procedures for Pizzuto consistent with Idaho law now that he has been served with a death warrant.

The Federal Defenders Services of Idaho, which is defending Pizzuto, in a statement said they are seeking a stay of the execution because Pizzuto has several legal challenges pending in state and federal court.

One of those is against Republican Gov. Brad Little's rejection of a recommendation by the Idaho Commission of Pardons and Parole that Pizzuto's death sentence be changed to life in prison.

The second is against the use of pentobarbital, a sedative used as an execution drug, “on the grounds that it creates a risk of a torture to a man riddled with cancer, diabetes and heart disease.”

The group also said Pizzuto's history of prescription medication will make the pentobarbital less effective, and that he has an increased risk of a painful heart attack before he is sedated.

“The state is trying to execute Mr. Pizzuto as quickly as possible to prevent the courts from giving thorough and careful consideration to whether his execution would be lawful," said Deborah Czuba, supervising attorney for the Capital Habeas Unit of the Federal Defender Services of Idaho. "The Governor can still accept the recommendation of his Commission and spare Mr. Pizzuto, the public and especially the prison staff a needless execution.”

Pizzuto has spent more than three decades on death row and was originally scheduled to be put to death in June of 2021. He asked for clemency because he has terminal bladder cancer, heart disease, diabetes and decreased intellectual function.

The Idaho Supreme Court ruled in August that the governor’s decision to overrule the life-in-prison recommendation was legal. The court last month declined to reconsider the clemency case.

Pizzuto was camping with two other men near the town of McCall when he encountered 58-year-old Berta Herndon and her 37-year-old nephew Del Herndon, who were prospecting in the area.

Prosecutors said Pizzuto, armed with a .22 caliber rifle, went to the Herndon’s cabin, tied their wrists behind their backs and bound their legs to steal their money. He bludgeoned them both, and co-defendant James Rice then shot Del Herndon in the head. Another co-defendant, Bill Odom, helped bury the bodies and all three were accused of robbing the cabin.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes

Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes

Former President Donald Trump has launched another run for the presidency, promising supporters he will “make America great and glorious again.” Trump made his plans official Tuesday night after teasing the potential of a comeback since before he even left the White House in 2021. He had hoped to piggyback off expected Republican gains in last week’s midterm elections and stave off potential challengers. Instead, Trump is facing blame for the party’s underwhelming performance, with many seeing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a rising alternative. If Trump is ultimately successful, he would be just the second president in U.S. history to serve two nonconsecutive terms.

Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race

Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race

With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada’s protracted ballot count is grinding through a fourth day. The current Senate is evenly divided, and Nevada is one of three undetermined races that will determine which party controls the chamber. Election officials are tallying thousands of votes Friday ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept late-arriving mail ballots. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running slightly behind Republican Adam Laxalt, but with the remaining ballots mainly coming from the state’s urban cores, her campaign still expressed optimism. Laxalt has predicted he’ll stay in the lead as the count drags on.

Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack

Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack

NATO's chief and the president of Poland say there are no indications that a missile that fell on Polish farmland and killed two people was a deliberate attack. They said that Ukraine likely launched the Soviet-era projectile as it was fending off a Russian air assault. Tuesday's incident came as Russia launched missiles and drones that savaged Ukraine's power grid. Poland said the missile was Russian-made. U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” that Russia fired it. Ukraine's president said he did not believe the missile was Ukrainian and asked for more evidence. The NATO chief and others laid overall but not specific blame on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war.

US sending Ukraine $400 million more in military aid

US sending Ukraine $400 million more in military aid

The U.S. will send $400 million more in military aid to Ukraine amid concerns financial assistance for the war against Russia could decline if Republicans take control of Congress. The announcement came Thursday, as the vote counting from the midterm elections continues. Republicans are inching closer to a narrow House majority. Control of the Senate hinges on tight races in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. U.S. officials say the aid package will contain large amounts of ammunition and, for the first time, four highly mobile Avenger Air Defense Systems. The U.S. has committed more than $18 billion in weapons and other equipment to Ukraine since Russia attacked in February.

Biden-Xi summit: What Biden wants, what Xi wants

Biden-Xi summit: What Biden wants, what Xi wants

When U.S. President Joe Biden sits down with China's Xi Jinping on Monday, don't expect concessions from the U.S. side. There will be no real deliverables, which is government-speak for specific achievements. Don’t expect a cheery joint statement, either. Instead, the two leaders will be circling each other to game out how to manage a relationship that the U.S. has determined poses the biggest economic and military threat. At the same time, U.S. officials have repeatedly stressed that they see the two countries’ interactions as one of competition — and that they want to avoid conflict.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Are people really being more rude lately?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News