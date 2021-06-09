Idaho on pace for record $800 million budget surplus

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho could finish the fiscal year at the end of June with a record budget surplus of $800 million, Gov. Brad Little announced Wednesday.

The Republican governor said he will advocate for additional tax cuts along with investments in key areas, with education topping the priority list. Lawmakers will take up the budget when they meet in January.

Little attributed the strong state economy to fiscal conservatism, swift action during the coronavirus pandemic and responsible allocation of billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 rescue money.

He also said, “our relentless focus on cutting red tape are the reasons Idaho’s economy is catapulting ahead of other states right now.”

Little noted that May revenue numbers came in $580 million ahead of forecasts and, at nearly $850 million, best in state history.

The Division of Financial Management said revenue numbers for May, also released on Wednesday, were far above predictions because the deadline for paying income tax was delayed from April to May due to the pandemic.

Overall this year, individual income taxes have brought in $2.3 billion, about 25% more than predicted. Sales tax collections are up nearly 8% to $1.8 billion.